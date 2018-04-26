Is there a Lewisham by-election coming?

From the Guardian:
Heidi Alexander, the former shadow health secretary, is considering quitting the Commons to accept a senior job at City Hall with London mayor Sadiq Khan, the Guardian understands.
Alexander was Khan’s campaign chair during the 2016 London mayoral election. The MP, who has spearheaded the campaign to keep the UK in the single market since leaving the shadow cabinet, currently represents Lewisham East.
It is understood Alexander may be considering taking a prominent role at City Hall under Khan, though no timeline was given for her departure.Heidi Alexander had a majority of 21,213 at last year's general election, with the Liberal Democrats in a distant third place. We did have a good second place here as recently as 2010.
