Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Friday, April 27, 2018
"I feel I've only to turn my head to see them on the road behind me"
Eric Portman's great speech from A Canterbury Tale.
It's a powerful film. I once got a train derailed by taking it lightly..
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment