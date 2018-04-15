Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, April 15, 2018
Michael Nyman: Knowing the Ropes
Michael Nyman's music makes me happy.
This piece from the soundtrack of Peter Greenaway's strangely English film Drowning by Numbers is played by the Motion Trio of accordionists, the Michael Nyman Band and Nyman himself on piano.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 10:20 am
