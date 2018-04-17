Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
The two bridges over the Nene at Irthlingborough in 1946
You may remember that I was taken with the two bridges over the Nene at Irthlingborough last summer.
The Britain From Above site (which allows bloggers to use its images for free) has a nice shot of both bridges taken in 1946.
In the foreground you can see the medieval bridge and further back the impressive concrete viaduct that had opened 10 years before.
The tannery which stands beside them has long vanished.
