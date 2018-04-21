Six of the Best 784

Brian Resnick shares the fruits of his research.
Lions led by pro Mini Golfers? Otto English discovers what Ukip's gay donkey rape man is doing now. In Lewisham.
Nicholas Whyte finds David Goodhart's The Road to Somewhere an annoying book.
"Like many men his age, Dad was raised by a mother who did everything for him, and then he was passed to a wife who seamlessly took over. The result was that Dad never learned how to fend for himself." Stuart Heritage on our changing conception of masculinity.
A London Inheritance takes us to the University of London Senate's House - an impressive building that could have been even more so.
Steven Spielberg has been retelling the story of Peter Pan from the start of his career, says John Dilillo. He argues that Catch Me If You Can is a better and more faithful adaptation than Hook.
