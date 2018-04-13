The Film Programme features Talking Pictures TV

Embed from Getty Images
This week Antonia Quirke from BBC Radio 4's Film Programme visited the headquarters of my favourite television channel Talking Pictures TV.
They turned out to be a pebble-dashed detached house in Hertfordshire, but this is no kitchen-table operation.
As Noel Cronin, who runs the channel with his daughter and son-in-law, told her in their interview, the channel attracts audiences of up to 1.3m, spends £1m a year on film rights and makes a profit.
The still above comes from the superior early Dirk Bogarde film Hunted, which Talking Pictures screened again last night. It shows Bogarde with the child actor Jon Whiteley.
No comments:
Post a Comment