Sunday, April 15, 2018
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Well thought of in Golspie
Sunday
There are those (it is hard to credit) to whom not every Liberal Democrat MP is a household name, so let me give you a few notes upon the slightly less famous ones.
Wera Hobhouse is heir to the family fortune, which is founded on sales of her uncle L.T.’s Liberalism.
Christine Jardine I have found to be a fierce competitor. She once took over the captaincy of my XI when Mike Brearley was called away to conduct an urgent session of psychoanalysis, whereupon she packed the legside field and ordered our fastest bowler to let the batsmen have a barrage of snoot-high deliveries.
Jamie Stone is believed to be well thought of in Golspie.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week
