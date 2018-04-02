Gideon's Way is being shown by Talking Pictures TV

Starting at 8pm this evening, Talking Pictures TV is showing all the episodes of the 1960s police series Gideon's Way.
As I wrote a couple of years ago when I was mildly obsessed with it:
This is London before turbocapitalism and moral relativism. It's a city of quiet suburbs and decaying warehouses where the villains are cornered and the police inevitably round them up.Gideon's Way is notable for the number of famous faces who turn up. That is Donald Sutherland above.
Look out too for the boy who plays Gideon's younger son: Giles Watling is now the Conservative MP for Clacton,
No comments:
Post a Comment