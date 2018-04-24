Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Hemel Hempstead Town 0 Harwich & Parkeston 0



The first football match I attended was an Athenian League clash between Hemel Hempstead Town and Harwich & Parkeston that my father took me to.

I remember that the game ended in a goalless draw, Hemel played in a green and white strip and it all took place at their Crabtree Lane ground,

Thanks to the wonders of The Results Web I can tell you that this match took place on Saturday 18 November 1967, so I was seven.

The Crabtree Lane ground was sold for housing in 1970, but you can see it in the video above, which was shot a in the 1961-2 season.
