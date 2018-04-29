Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Sunday, April 29, 2018
Walking the length of the Cromford Canal
Dean Read accompanies us along the length of the Cromford Canal (some 14 and a half miles) from Cromford to Langley Mill.
Of particular interest is the collapsed Butterley Tunnel, which is the great obstacle to the canal's complete restoration.
You can see some claustrophobic photographs of its interior on the Friends of the Cromford Canal site.
