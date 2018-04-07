Saturday, April 07, 2018

The gardens of Belgrave Hall


Belgrave Hall has been the chief victim of the cuts to Leicester's museums (which were originally going to be much worse).

The Hall itself is no longer open to the public, but is let as a wedding venue and for other special events. And its gardens are only open on Wednesdays and one weekend a month.

But this is one of those weekends, so I went along to take some pictures.





