Six of the Best 787

Mark Argent says the Lib Dems need to make their opposition to Brexit clearer.
Bob Hudson asks whether the privatisation of adult social care is reversible.
"By the turn of the millennium, the city’s leaders realised that family flight was draining the city of energy, creativity and a long-term tax base - and giving it a terrible public image. Being labelled in 2006 the worst Dutch city to bring up a child proved a catalyst." Tim Gill explains how a focus on child-friendliness revived Rotterdam's fortunes.
Ross Clark, himself the father of a learning-disabled child, says the Scouts can't offer equal access to the disabled.
Chris Schurke explores a former nuclear bunker in Shrewsbury.
"Striding proudly across the River Mersey and the Manchester Ship Canal at the so-called Runcorn Gap is a stupendous railway bridge." Stuart Marsh describes its restoration.
