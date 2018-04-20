Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, April 20, 2018
"Fab: The first ice lolly for girls"
In this early spell of summer weather it is natural that my thoughts turn to ice lollies.
I have been thinking in particular of the Fab lolly, which had a relaunch last year to mark its 50th anniversary.
What is really scary is that I remember when Fab was new.
I was also sure that I remembered that when it first appeared in the 1960s it was marketed as an ice lolly for girls.
In fact I was certain I remembered that because, as a small boy in those days, you were desperate to try one but daren't be seen eating it.
Thanks to a couple of people who sent me the advertisements below via Twitter - @AndrewSNicoll and @DavidBertram1, follow them at once - and a bit of googling that turned up the television commercial above, I now know I was right.
It is easy to forget how much children used to segregate themselves by sex. I enjoyed the 2003 film Wondrous Oblivion, which was set in the 1950s, but it got this badly wrong.
It's central incident saw a white schoolboy failing to invite a Black girl to his birthday party, which was interpreted as a slight based on race. But in the 1950s a young boy would not have invited a girl to a party to save his life and a girl would not have expected to be invited.
We are more enlightened now. Still, Lady Penelope was an excellent role model for girls.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:03 pm
