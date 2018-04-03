Tuesday, April 03, 2018

John O'Gaunt railway viaduct, Leicestershire


John O'Gaunt was a station on the The Great Northern and London and North Western Joint Railway, which ran from Market Harborough through Melton Mowbray to Nottingham and Newark. It took its name from a nearby covert that was known to fox hunters.

The line closed to passengers in 1953 and to good traffic in 1962, but the John O'Gaunt viaduct still stands.

Now watch The Last Days of Melton Mowbray North.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)