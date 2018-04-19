Leicester Tories promise a tram to Market Harborough

Forget Daventry Conservatives and their canal. Leicester Tories are promising a tram to Market Harborough.
The Leicester Mercury quotes their chairman Jack Hickey:
“I discussed our ambitious plan with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling in Parliament recently, and he was enthusiastic about the benefits of light rail in Leicester and keen to listen to the business case for the project.”Mind you, Mr Grayling doesn't look very enthusiastic in the accompanying photograph.
And you can understand it. Hickey was the man who complained that activists coming to Leicester West to campaign for his Labour opponent in last year's general election were trying to "skew the vote".
I would love to see trams return to Leicester just as I would love to see the Grand Union reach Daventry. But there would be many problems with the idea, even if the city could raise the capital to build a system.
Nottingham's trams - "I’m furious Nottingham has a tram and we do not" says Hickey - have been reported as losing almost £1m a week.
This at a time when the county Conservatives tell us they cannot afford a modest town bus service in Market Harborough.
Then there are the practicalities.
As the city's Labour mayor told the Mercury:
"We have done studies before and all parties have agreed the geography of the city – which is very different to Nottingham’s, is not suitable for a tram.
"Weaving them out in and out of the city would be very, very difficult."Still, full marks to the Tories for coming up with a startling idea to get some headlines.
They have to do that when, like the Liberal Democrats, they have only one councillor in Leicester.
