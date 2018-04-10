Lord Bonkers' Diary: Stilton Man

Tuesday
You may have heard of Cheddar Man, but hereabouts we were very excited by the discovery of Stilton Man. The boffins from the University of Rutland at Belvoir soon demonstrated that he had prominent blue veins and an impressive moustache not unlike my own.
The family legend has always been that my De Bon Coeur ancestors came over with the Conqueror (some versions maintain that they were obliged to go back shortly afterwards), but could this be evidence that we Bonkers have been in Rutland since the year dot? I would like to think so.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
Earlier this week
No comments:
Post a Comment