Sunday, April 08, 2018

A walk with Iain Sinclair: Shooters Hill to Woolwich



A walk with Iain Sinclair from Shooters Hill and the Shrewsbury burial mound to Charlton House and Maryon Park, where we see the locations used in Antonioni's Blow Up.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)