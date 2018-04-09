Richard Branson quotes me in his new autobiography

Unable to sleep in the small hours, I reached from my Kindle. As you do, I tried a bit of ego-surfing on Google Books - and this was one of the things I found.
I am quoted in Richard Branson's Finding My Virginity: The New Autobiography, which was published in October of last year.
The joke he quotes is from one of the columns I used to write for the New Statesman's website.
You can still find this one on the magazine's website,
In fact all of them are still there, though the Statesman has announced that it is soon to put up a paywall.
No comments:
Post a Comment