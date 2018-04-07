Saturday, April 07, 2018

Two new publications for thinking Liberal Democrats

The new Liberator contains reviews of a couple of publications that seek to restore some philosophical backbone to the Liberal Democrats.

One is Towards a Liberal Future by Bernard Greaves and David Howarth. You can download it for free (as a pdf) from the Liberator website.

You can also subscribe to Liberator there too.

The other publication is Four Go in Search of Big Ideas by Helen Flynn, Iain Brodie Brown, Gordon Lishman and Ekta Prakash.

You can buy it from the Social Liberal Forum website for £9.50.
