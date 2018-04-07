Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, April 07, 2018
Two new publications for thinking Liberal Democrats
One is Towards a Liberal Future by Bernard Greaves and David Howarth. You can download it for free (as a pdf) from the Liberator website.
You can also subscribe to Liberator there too.
The other publication is Four Go in Search of Big Ideas by Helen Flynn, Iain Brodie Brown, Gordon Lishman and Ekta Prakash.
You can buy it from the Social Liberal Forum website for £9.50.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment