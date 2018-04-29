Sunday, April 29, 2018

Morrissey: Speedway



Last week Twitter was full of people declaring that they had never liked Morrissey's music anyway.

Maybe they were telling the truth, because the Smiths were more of a minority taste than history now records. All those wonderful singles spent a handful of weeks in the UK top 10 between them.

But I suspect it is development of the bubble and echo-chamber politics that social media encourages. If an artist doesn't share your politics they just can't be any good.

The truth is rather different. If you expect your favourite artists to share your views or even to be admirable human beings, you are in for a lot of disappointments.
