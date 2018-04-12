Six of the Best 782

Madeleine Albright.
"Traditional left-wing parties have lost not only the grasp of their main political narrative, they have lost much of their traditional electorates. These electorates did not so much ‘switch’ away from the left, they have rather disappeared as a comprehensible social group." Jan Rovny analyses the causes of the decline of left-wing parties across Europe.
Tanya Gold observes the fall of Milo Yiannopoulos.
"Today, pellagra is mostly relegated to history lessons and medical reference books. But occasionally, such as during isolated outbreaks in a refugee crisis, the world receives a vivid reminder of how the disease still affects people." Kristin Baird Rattini on the disease that once devastated the American South.
David Mikics relives the making of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.
Charles Darwin's family home, Down House near Biggin Hill, is now open to the public. Sarah Moulden blogs about the work involved in bringing it back to life.
