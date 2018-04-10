Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
The narrow-gauge railway at Abbey Pumping Station, Leicester
I went to the Abbey Pumping Station in Leicester on Saturday, hoping to photograph the World War II gas decontamination building on the site. But I was too late: it has already been demolished.
At least it was the museum's spring railway day, so the museum's narrow-gauge railway was operating. The locomotive was built by Bagnall in 1918 for service on the Western Front.
