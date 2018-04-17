Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
Lord Bonkers: "Not a well-behaved Orban"
"This Viktor Orban fellow seems a bad egg," he remarked.
I agreed, offering a catalogue of the Hungarian prime minister's crimes.
Lord Bonkers thought for a moment. "Not a well-behaved Orban then?" he offered.
Whereupon he shook with laughter, slapped his thigh and exclaimed "Oh my! Oh my!" for what seemed an age.
I have to say I didn't find it that funny.
