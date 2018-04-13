Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Friday, April 13, 2018
Lord Bonkers' Diary: Gay conversion camps
Friday
Plans for this summer’s gay conversion camps here at the Hall are in hand. I know these are a controversial idea, but it would take a heart of stone not to help the parents who come to me. “We’ve tried everything,” they sob, “bought him Doris Day records, but he is just not interested.” This summer I have decided the students will camp, and I use the word advisedly, by the lake.
Then there is the fixture list for my XI this summer. Among our regular matches against the MCC, Mebyon Kernow and the Elves of Rockingham Forest, I am pleased to see a number of new names. Notable among them, all the way from China, is Mr Xi’s XI.
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
