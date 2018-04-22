J.W. Logan and the East Langton ladies cricket team

|© Leicestershire Police
A wonderful photograph of an Edwardian country-house cricket team. Better still, the players are all women.
Even better than that, the only man in the photograph is this blog's hero J.W. Logan, who was Liberal MP for Harborough between 1891 and 1904 and again between 1910 and 1916.
You can see another photograph of him on his Wikipedia entry, where happily he is now called Paddy Logan. It has clearly been edited by someone who reads this blog.
I am sure Mr Logan's suffragette daughters will be among the players and it will have been taken at the East Langton ground he had laid out..
This photograph was tweeted earlier this year by The Police Gazette, which is devoted to the history of policing in Leicestershire.
The account owner tells me it was printed in Tally Ho, a magazine for police officers in Leicestershire, in the 1960s.
