Thursday, April 12, 2018
Lord Bonkers' Diary: "Dance, Frog Man, dance"
Thursday
M. Farage, the funny little Frenchman who leads the Ukip Party from time to time, has long had his heart set on a career in American television. One of my agents across the pond has sent me a cine film of his latest attempt to break into this competitive world, so this afternoon I have the projector set up and the blinds drawn in the Library so I could watch it – Cook kindly contributes some popcorn to the occasion.
What I see is M. Farage wearing an green Lycra body suit and flippers standing beside a weather map of South Dakota. Whenever the young lady giving the forecast mentions rain, he has to break into a dance, and if the station bosses do not think him enthusiastic enough, they poke him with a cattle prod crying “Dance, Frog Man, dance.”
On the telephone later I ask my agent if M. Farage does not feel a little humiliated humiliated by this. “Oh no,” she replies, “he's delighted to have broken into television.”
Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.
