Thursday, April 12, 2018

Lord Bonkers' Diary: "Dance, Frog Man, dance"

How is Nigel Farage's American television career going? Lord Bonkers has been sent the latest news.

Thursday

M. Farage, the funny little Frenchman who leads the Ukip Party from time to time, has long had his heart set on a career in American television. One of my agents across the pond has sent me a cine film of his latest attempt to break into this competitive world, so this afternoon I have the projector set up and the blinds drawn in the Library so I could watch it – Cook kindly contributes some popcorn to the occasion.

What I see is M. Farage wearing an green Lycra body suit and flippers standing beside a weather map of South Dakota. Whenever the young lady giving the forecast mentions rain, he has to break into a dance, and if the station bosses do not think him enthusiastic enough, they poke him with a cattle prod crying “Dance, Frog Man, dance.”

On the telephone later I ask my agent if M. Farage does not feel a little humiliated humiliated by this. “Oh no,” she replies, “he's delighted to have broken into television.”

Lord Bonkers was Liberal MP for Rutland South West, 1906-10.

