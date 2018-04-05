Lib Dems field full slates in Tower Hamlets and Liverpool

First Richard Kemp reported:
With nominations about to close tomorrow the Lib Dems have already submitted nomination papers for all 31 seats available in Liverpool. For the first time in more than a decade Liverpool Lib Dems will have a candidate for every seat including the second seat in Knotty Ash caused by the last-minute resignation of a Labour Councillor.Then, exactly an hour later, Jonathan Fryer said:
Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats are running a full slate of borough council candidates for the election on 3rd May, for the first time since 2010 (when I was the parliamentary candidate for the constituency of Poplar & Limehouse). Elaine Bagshaw is our Mayoral candidate.This is really good news.
There's a long, long way to go - and parts of Tower Hamlets have been gentrified beyond recognition since - but I can remember when both these authorities were run by Liberals.
And I'm not that old.
