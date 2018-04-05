Thursday, April 05, 2018

Lib Dems field full slates in Tower Hamlets and Liverpool

There was good news today in the shape of two consecutive posts on Ryan Cullen's mighty LibDemBlogs aggregator.

First Richard Kemp reported:
With nominations about to close tomorrow the Lib Dems have already submitted nomination papers for all 31 seats available in Liverpool. For the first time in more than a decade Liverpool Lib Dems will have a candidate for every seat including the second seat in Knotty Ash caused by the last-minute resignation of a Labour Councillor.
Then, exactly an hour later, Jonathan Fryer said:
Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats are running a full slate of borough council candidates for the election on 3rd May, for the first time since 2010 (when I was the parliamentary candidate for the constituency of Poplar & Limehouse). Elaine Bagshaw is our Mayoral candidate.
This is really good news.

There's a long, long way to go - and parts of Tower Hamlets have been gentrified beyond recognition since - but I can remember when both these authorities were run by Liberals.

And I'm not that old.
