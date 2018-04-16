Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, April 16, 2018
"You know when you've been tango'd": Ray Wilkins, Hugh Dennis and Gil Scott-Heron
Readers of a certain age will remember this television commercial for Tango, which featured the late, great Ray Wilkins.
What I didn't know that the other two voices in it belonged to Hugh Dennis and Gil Scott Heron (whose father played for Celtic).
The commercial was very popular, but there was a snag. In school playgrounds across the country children copied it, but they slapped one another on the ears not the cheeks.
I know someone who worked approving television commercials for the Independent Broadcasting Authority in those days. He said the medical evidence, emphasising the risk of perforated eardrums in children, gave them no alternative but to ban this one.
