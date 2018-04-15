Six of the Best 783

Henrietta Norton says her stepmother Mo Mowlam has been written out of the history of the Northern Ireland peace process.
Christine Thuring explains the forces behind the Sheffield street tree massacre.
"An epistemic bubble is when you don’t hear people from the other side. An echo chamber is what happens when you don’t trust people from the other side." C. Thi Nguyen examines the effect of social media on our reasoning.
" [Angela] Thirkell’s hatred of what she saw as the socialist destruction of old England struck a deep chord, and during these years her 'Barsetshire' sequence of novels sold prodigiously." David Kynaston looks at the genteel backlash that followed Labour's 1945 victory.
Gyles Brandreth remembers his friend. Kenneth Williams, who died 30 years ago today.
"Across the whole of children’s literature, there are relatively few portrayals of a father-son relationship where the father isn’t either forbidding, or simply absent for good or ill." acidandamnesty reads of Roald Dahl's Danny, the Champion of the World.
