Sunday, April 01, 2018
The interior of All Saints, Earls Barton
When showing you the Saxon tower at Earls Barton I promised a post on its interior.
The most interesting parts are Norman. There is the arch above the south door and some blind arches in the chancel.
I also liked the rood screen, which was painted in the 1930s by the Northampton artist Henry Bird.
Years ago, a family legend maintains, my mother and stepfather were cruising the River Nene and she had them all organised to visit Earls Barton and see the church.
"Oh look" said my stepfather when they arrived, "they've got a Co-op" and was told off,
Knowing there was a supermarket near the church, I planned to shop there the other day. And I used a photo of it in my post on Esther McVey and Saturday jobs.
