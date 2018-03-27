Six of the Best 778

Amalia Illgner says it is time to end the internship system as it excludes the less privileged from the arts, media and politics. She's right.
"The irony of the young academic attack on 'privilege' comes into relief when we consider that colleges and universities serve as the gatekeepers of class status in the West." Samuel Biagetti thinks checking your privilege does not offer much in the way of social critique.
James Poniewozik welcomes the return of Roseanne to American television: "The Conners aren’t just preserved. They’re stuck. And they’re stuck in a way that underlines the show’s original mission of representing the kind of paycheck-to-paycheck life that other, more upscale sitcoms of the era left behind."
Sam Jordison on the perennial popularity of Stella Gibbons' Cold Comfort Farm.
"I'm not going to be too curmudgeonly. The film looks fantastic (apparently they decided to do it in black and white when they realised that the colours of the California vegetation are insufficiently Welsh)." Nicholas Whyte has been watching the 1941 Oscar winner How Green Was My Valley.
Jerry Griswold looks at Nicoletta Ceccoli's picture books for adolescents and adults.
