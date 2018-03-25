Sunday, March 25, 2018

The memorial to my Campbell ancestors in Crathie Old Kirkyard


As I once blogged, my Campbell forebears are remembered in Crathie Old Kirkyard.

Since then I have found some photographs I took there of the monument erected by Alexander Campbell, who refused to shave off his beard for Queen Victoria.

Jane Clark Campbell is my great great grandmother, so I have shown the side on which she appears. The flowers are by the monument because my mother had brought them for her.

The Old Kirkyard is by the Dee, away from the mausoleum-like church the Royal Family attends when staying at Balmoral.

