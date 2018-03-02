Demolition of Bishop's Castle chapel put on hold

From the Shropshire Star:
Work was scheduled to start on January 22 to bring down Bishop's Castle Methodist Chapel, which members say is no longer fit for purpose.
But when fences and machinery appeared at the site, concerns were raised to Shropshire Council about what the loss of the building would mean for the town.
The council has now issued an 'Article 4 Direction' on the building, which introduces the requirement for planning permission for something which would not normally need it - in this case demolition.
The direction, under the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015, will expire after six months unless it is confirmed by the council in that time.It's not a great building, hut it is an important part of the Station Street scene and I hope it will be saved.
