Guillaume Rey, who worked at a Vancouver restaurant on Canada's Pacific coast, filed a complaint with British Columbia's Human Rights Tribunal against his former employer, saying he is the victim of "discrimination against my culture".
Monday, March 26, 2018
Waiter fired for being too rude says he was 'just being French'
The Daily Telegraph wins our Headline of the Day Award:
