Monday, March 26, 2018

Waiter fired for being too rude says he was 'just being French'

The Daily Telegraph wins our Headline of the Day Award:
Guillaume Rey, who worked at a Vancouver restaurant on Canada's Pacific coast, filed a complaint with British Columbia's Human Rights Tribunal against his former employer, saying he is the victim of "discrimination against my culture".
