Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today programme
"Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Saturday, March 17, 2018
West Bay station, Bridport, in 1982
After I posted a distant view of a tidily restored West Bay station that I took in 1997, I remembered that this was not the first time I had been there.
I first visited West Bay in 1982 and remember photographing the old station when it looked very different.
Had I kept the photo? I had.
Disused Stations confirms that this is West Bay and explains the scene. In the summer of 1982 the old station building served as the office for a boatyard.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment