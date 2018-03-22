Thursday, March 22, 2018

Natural England may seek corporate sponsors for long-distance paths

Bad news for those who believe
Getting and spending, we lay waste our powers;
and seek respite from this in long-distance walking.

Today's Daily Telegraph reports that Natural England is examining the option of inviting big business to sponsor long-distance footpaths:
Natural England, the Government’s adviser on protecting the natural environment, is examining ways to maintain a network of National Trails. 
Funding cuts have prompted concerns about the long-term sustainability of maintaining the trails which include the Hadrian’s Wall Path, Cotswold Way and the Thames Path. 
But Natural England believes the routes are "prime for sponsorship".
