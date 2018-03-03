Six of the Best 773

Cicero.
Tim Crook argues that the public has a right to know about Max Mosley's past: "His past connection with the xenophobic Union movement clearly haunts his present. Its participation in British elections exploited and sowed the winds of interracial conflict. It was associated with violence and it caused fear and anxiety for so many non-white British people."
"It is important that we are viewed as integral and valued members of university otherwise universities view us merely as financial pawns and our concerns will only ever be tackled from a financial perspective." Maelo Manning says students should support striking university staff.
Philip Wilkinson celebrates The Leaves of Southwell.
"To get here Barry’s had to battle through a mile of snowdrifts, cross the swing-bridge over the canal, negotiate two major roads and cross the hilly disused farm behind the library that will soon become a shopping centre. On his own. In the snow. Five days after his own ninth birthday." Things really were different in 1963, as Ronnie Hughes shows.
JohnBoy pays tribute to the Leicester-born humourist Michael Green, who has died at the age of 91.
