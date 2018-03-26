Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
Monday, March 26, 2018
Syston station now and then
Syston, which was reopened in 1994, has a single platform on the bidirectional slow line north of Leicester.
That platform is served (in both directions) by local trains from Leicester to Loughborough and longer-distance trains on the Leicester to Lincoln service.
The local trains to Loughborough were meant to be the first part of a project that would have seen the freight line from Leicester through Coalville and Ashby de la Zouch to Burton upon Trent reopened to passengers. But funding for this was never made available.
Early on the local service was known as the Ivanhoe Line as Walter Scott's novel featured Ashby Castle as a setting.
The train in the photograph above has come from Stansted Airport and is on its way to Birmingham New Street. These services do not call at Syston,
Syston station used to be a more substantial affair, as you can see from a blown up photograph in the window of a hairdresser that occupies what must once have been the goods yard office.
