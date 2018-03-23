Friday, March 23, 2018

Six of the Best 777

Caron Lindsay reviews Towards a Liberal Future by David Howarth and Bernard Greaves: "It’s a great read, and so fizzing with ideas that you might find it gives you the hiccups if you devour it too quickly."

"The problem is that when these league tables are published, people have a very reductionist view of what they mean. And there’s no doubt that they have spurred a lot of internal strategies in this country and others which are dedicated almost exclusively to improving ranking on these scales." Kenneth Robinson is interviewed about his new book You, Your Child and School.

Alexander Blum says the left's response to Jordan Peterson reveals many of its fault.

The glamour, bullying and violence of the libertarian alt-Right has a direct political ancestor in the Italian Futurists of the early 20th century, argues Jay Griffiths.

Listen to a discussion on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein on an RI Science Podcast.

Lynette Cawthra discovers Votes for Catharine Susan and Me by Kathleen Ainslie, a 1910 children's book on the campaign for women's suffrage.
