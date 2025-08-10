10cc: Rubber Bullets

Rubber Bullets gave 10cc their first number one single in 1973. It was written by Lol Creme, Kevin Godley and Graham Gouldman.
The fourth member of the band, Eric Stewart, said of the single:
I was amazed, but pleased that the BBC never banned the track, although they limited its airplay, because they thought it was about the ongoing Northern Ireland conflicts. In fact, it was about an Attica State Prison riot like the ones in the old James Cagney films.
But Rubber Bullets was banned for the duration of the Gulf War in 1990 and 1991.
I liked 10cc in the Seventies and they now seem to enjoy the sort of respect they always deserved - and not just for I'm Not in Love, which was played to death on the radio at the time.
They were an interesting band: two Tin Pan Alley pros and two art school experimentalists, and all but Stewart were Jewish.
Graham Gouldman had been writing hits for other people from the mid Sixties as well as playing in Manchester bands, while Eric Stewart had become the leader of The Mindbenders after Wayne Fontana left the band.
The art school types were Lol Creme and Kevin Godley, who were to become big names in the early years of pop videos.
10cc have featured here twice before:
No comments:
Post a Comment