Write a guest post for Liberal England

Soon the Liberal Democrat Conference will be upon us. What better time to advance your views through a guest post on this blog?
I'm happy to entertain a wide range of views, but I'd hate you to spend time writing something I really wouldn't want to publish, so please get in touch first.
These are the 10 most recent guest posts on Liberal England - you can see that I'm happy to run posts on subjects outside politics:
- When Doctor Who saved us from the gaping inferno - Peter Chambers
- How a radio station saved my life - Mark Howson
- 256 local councillors have changed party allegiance since 1 January - Augustus Carp
- Dad’s Army and the decline of the Conservatives - Anselm Anon
- The state of our canals - and canalside pubs - today - Peter Chambers
- Forget your two-horse race: Increasingly it's a cavalry charge - Augustus Carp
- Shut it! Two words of advice from Jack Regan - Peter Chambers
- Councillor defections: The trickle becomes a stream - Augustus Carp
- Let next week's online summer school rekindle your Radical Liberal fire - William Lane
- What is the technical debt of Thames Water? - Peter Chambers
No comments:
Post a Comment