Sandy Campbell and the Royal Family after Queen Victoria

He enjoyed another burst of press coverage in 1907. Here's the Aberdeen Press and Journal for Monday 22 July 1907:
The Queen comes early to Deeside, along with Princess Victoria. Both are keen trout anglers, and will spend most of their time on the lochs in and around Balmoral, which have from time to time been re-stocked and improved with both "natives" and Lochlevens.
The young Princes of Wales will soon be at Abergeldie, and, with Old Sandy Campbell as their special guide, they are expected to make some grand baskets on Loch Muick and its feeders.
Campbell, although in retirement, is, like Donald Stewart, somehow or other indispensible. They knew the wiles of the fario and where the big "boys" lie. They know the side of the loch which is most favoured to-day; and was not Donald the favourite keeper of the King, the Prince Wales, and his late brother in days gone by?
The Queen in 1907 was Edward VII's consort Alexandra, and Princess Victoria was their daughter, the Princess Royal. The Prince of Wales in that era was the future George V. so perhaps the "young Princes of Wales" was an inaccurate reference to the future Edward VIII and George VI, who were then lads.
"The fario" are trout, while the Prince of Wales' late brother is Prince Albert Victor, seen by some as a candidate for being Jack the Ripper.
Moving hurriedly on, another report appeared in The Sphere on Saturday 31 August 1907. It describes a visit to Balmoral by Queen Alexandra, which was shorter than usual because of the illness of the Princess Royal:
Old Sandy Campbell and her favourite breed of collies are granted a morning interview, for it was the father of this half-collie, half-deerhound, that found the King, then Prince of Wales, when he was lost with his gillie one misty day among the hills. Sandy still keeps up the breed, and a shaggy but hardy cross it is and well named the Balmoral collie.
In 1900 Sandy's dog was called Sir William Wallace (not to be confused with our own Lord Wallace of Saltaire), but I don't know if he was, or was related to, the dog that found the future Edward VII.
Finally, The Sphere published an article about Edward VII on Saturday 12 October 1907. In it we read:
There is nothing he likes better than a crack with old Sandy Campbell, his gillie and guide in his younger days when stalking on "dark Lochnagar," or with Donald Stewart, who taught him first to shoot straight and hit his first stag.
Sandy Campbell died on 20 May 1912, aged 76.
