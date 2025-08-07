What Once Was finds an abandoned brickworks in Deep Rutland

Another noseh with the very Leicestershire Steve, who describes it on YouTube like this:
In this video, we explore an eerie abandoned brickworks hidden deep in the countryside. With no records, no signs, and zero history online, this forgotten site is a true mystery. Nature has begun to reclaim the decaying buildings, leaving behind haunting scenes of industrial ruin.
Join us as we walk through rusted machinery, collapsing walls, and the eerie silence of a place time forgot. Whether you’re into urban exploration (urbex), abandoned places, or industrial decay, this location will leave you wondering what stories it once held.
