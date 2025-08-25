Liberal Democrat Blog of the Year 2014
"Well written, funny and wistful" - Paul Linford; "He is indeed the Lib Dem blogfather" - Stephen Tall
"Jonathan Calder holds his end up well in the competitive world of the blogosphere" - New Statesman
"A prominent Liberal Democrat blogger" - BBC Radio 4 Today; "One of my favourite blogs" - Stumbling
and Mumbling; "Charming and younger than I expected" - Wartime Housewife
Monday, August 25, 2025
Trains replace rail replacement buses in bank holiday weekend first from Birmingham New Street to International
The Independent wins our Headline of the Day Award, so we're celebrating the bank holiday with this cheerful shot of Birmingham New Street.
Posted by Jonathan Calder at 9:55 am
Labels: Awards, Birmingham, Buses, Railways
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment