Les Fleurs De Lys: Circles

This great 1966 single is a Pete Townsend song, originally recorded by The Who and to be found on the B-side of Substitute. And it's produced by Jimmy Page.
Les Fleurs De Lys originated in Southampton, issued several singles but never recorded an album. They had an ever-shifting membership, which an article on Add Some Music to Your Day does its best to catalogue.
Two people playing on Circles are of particular interest. The guitarist Phil Sawyer joined the Spencer Davis Group after the Winwood brothers left, though he didn't stay with them long. And Pete Sears, who played both bass and keyboards, backed Rod Stewart during his best years (the early Seventies) and then joined Jefferson Starship.
