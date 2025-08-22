The Joy of Six 1399

The British right is adopting an increasingly extreme form of ethnic identity politics, while failing to explain what the rest of us are supposed to be so worried about, argues Jonathan Portes.
Toby Buckle insists American liberals should stop trying to act as the referees of political debate and recognise that they are partisans for one side of it: "The liberalism of the early twentieth century was a project aimed at social reform. That of the mid-century – of the New Deal, Great Society, and civil rights eras – while certainly complicit in many of the evils of its world, was also a creed with a strong sense of its own values. Far from being content to 'neutrally' enforce existing rights, it sought to expand them and create new ones."
Katy Holland says The Sound of Music has never been popular in Austria because it challenges the way the country likes to paint itself as a victim of Nazi Germany: "Austrian officials, sensitive to the implications of wartime collaboration, initially objected to the use of swastika banners in Salzburg to depict the Anschluss, and relented only when filmmakers proposed using archival footage of Hitler being welcomed by cheering crowds in the city."
"Slag heap debris on the English coast has apparently been fusing into a new kind of sedimentary rock. A team of geologists studying the beach recently 'found a series of outcrops made from an unfamiliar type of sedimentary rock. The beach used to be sandy, so the rock must have been a recent addition.' ... Based on inclusions of trash amongst the sediments, such as a discarded coin, some of this rock could not have been more than 36 years old.'" BLDGBLOG has news of rapid geological change.
"There is only ten years between the two tv adaptations but technically a lot apparently happened in that ten years. The Children of Green Knowe looks as fresh as ever; it’s very difficult to believe that it is thirty years old. A Traveller in Time, only eight years older, looks visually awful." Maureen Kincaid Speller compares and contrasts television adaptations of two children's books.
Henry 8th acts remind me of Trumps Executive orders,riding rough shod over democratic decisions. Likewise DOGE will destroy the structures built up to run a functioning Council for all and replace it with billionaire control. Labour seem to be continueing SEZ's and other zones QUIETLY whilst all the noise is on migrants. MUSK is wanting to supply UK energy resource and yet if you know his comments about the UK he is HIGHLY SUSPECT. One of these billionaires who will,if allowed, reign supreme over the CountryReplyDelete
Communities change all the time. It is not the colour of your skin you should worry about but that of the council providing all the facilities that are needed.London and other cities run quite nicely with multi ethnic people in them.ReplyDelete
Liberalism should not be neutral.That is how dubious hate politics is allowed to grow and destroy the ideals of human society. That of pulling together to solve problems.ReplyDelete