Thursday, August 14, 2025

The Joy of Six 1395

St Nicholas church and the Jewry Wall, Leicester
"Why did this person decide to open a home in my ward? Well, there is a lot of evidence around now that these are not people with altruistic ideas, they don’t want to change the lives of a frightened young girl, they don’t want to change society. What drives many people to move into this area of activity is pure simple greed. They see the opportunity to make money out of other people’s suffering." Richard Kemp says making profits from the needs of SEND children should be illegal.

Bill Wyman itemises without mercy the many mistakes that podcasters make: "Most podcasts begin with a few minutes of painful-to-listen-to impromptu banter amongst the hosts. I wish that they had a 'skip intro' button a la Netflix so folks could just get to the substance of the show. The solution to this is to think up something better to give listeners. This involves a thing called preparation."

Jo Jones, head of arts and museums at Leicester City Council, shares her thoughts on the city's reopened Jewry Wall Museum: "There’s ... a 90-metre interactive wall that covers the work of the pioneering archaeologist Kathleen Kenyon, who led the excavations of the Jewry Wall site in the 1930s, as well the latest archaeological finds to be discovered in Leicester."

Andrea Ashworth published Once in a House on Fire, a a memoir of her working-class childhood in Manchester in the 1970s and 1980s, to universal acclaim in 1998. She has not published anything since, but Dave Haslam has tracked her down.

Steve Rose discusses the reasons behind the decline of pub food.

"The town later became home to Henry VII’s eldest son, Arthur, who lived there from the spring of 1493 until his death in April 1502. This, in the words of Ralph Griffiths, gave the town a 'unique profile among England’s provincial centres', and an importance far beyond its population of about 2,000." Simon Payling explains the importance of Ludlow.

