The Joy of Six 1395

Bill Wyman itemises without mercy the many mistakes that podcasters make: "Most podcasts begin with a few minutes of painful-to-listen-to impromptu banter amongst the hosts. I wish that they had a 'skip intro' button a la Netflix so folks could just get to the substance of the show. The solution to this is to think up something better to give listeners. This involves a thing called preparation."
Jo Jones, head of arts and museums at Leicester City Council, shares her thoughts on the city's reopened Jewry Wall Museum: "There’s ... a 90-metre interactive wall that covers the work of the pioneering archaeologist Kathleen Kenyon, who led the excavations of the Jewry Wall site in the 1930s, as well the latest archaeological finds to be discovered in Leicester."
Andrea Ashworth published Once in a House on Fire, a a memoir of her working-class childhood in Manchester in the 1970s and 1980s, to universal acclaim in 1998. She has not published anything since, but Dave Haslam has tracked her down.
Steve Rose discusses the reasons behind the decline of pub food.
"The town later became home to Henry VII’s eldest son, Arthur, who lived there from the spring of 1493 until his death in April 1502. This, in the words of Ralph Griffiths, gave the town a 'unique profile among England’s provincial centres', and an importance far beyond its population of about 2,000." Simon Payling explains the importance of Ludlow.
