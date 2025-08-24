The Orange Bicycle: Hyacinth Threads

Orange Bicycle, under various names, followed the well-worn path from skiffle to psychedelia in the Sixties. As Robb Storme and the Whispers, they were the first group to play behind the Iron Curtain.
An early member of the band was Lewis Collins, who became famous as Bodie in The Professionals.
Hyacinth Threads, a 1967 single, continued their pattern of being more notable in mainland Europe than at home, and made number one in France.
They folded in 1971. Their keyboard player, Will Malone (who certainly earns his money here) became a producer and arranger - he was responsible for the strings on The Verve's Bittersweet Symphony.
Another band member, John Bachini, went on to work in television, He received an out-of-court settlement from Celador Productions, ITV and others after claiming one of his game show formats had been plagiarised to create Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
That's on Wikipedia, so we know it's true.
No comments:
Post a Comment