Sheffield to Penistone via Deepcar in 1983

This is just what it was like when I was a lad.
Until 1983, trains from Sheffield to Huddersfield ran under the wires of the Woodhead route as far as Penistone. I remember it as an attractive line, with sweeping curves and views of the River Don far below.
This film shows it all, including the way the train reversed soon after leaving Sheffield Midland station and then ran through the derelict Sheffield Victoria. Indeed, much of that part of the city looks to have been derelict then.
You can see the sidings at Deepcar and Stocksbridge in their very derelict state today in an earlier video on this site.
Tagged on at the end of this video is some sad footage of the line as the overhead electrification was scrapped.
I did the trip fro Sheffield to Penistone in 1978, when there was still a constant stream of electric trains using the Woodhead Route to take Yorkshire coal to power stations in the North West.
And I remember going with a friend before that trip to look for the Woodhead line somewhere near Nunnery Junction. We found it, and a railway worker on the other side of the fence insisted on explaining Pythagoras' theorem to us by chalking a triangle on a concrete post.
He called the hypotenuse "the hypertension", but otherwise he had it off pat.
