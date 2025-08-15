Ed Davey on how the Lib Dems can fight Reform and rival Labour

The Liberal Democrat leader joins tells Alison Phillips, Matt Green and Hannah Fearn as the guest on the latest Oh God What Now podcast.
He gives a reasoned defence of his general election stunts and talks about fighting Farage, Labour’s travails, the war on cruelty in politics and what the Lib Dems can get done in parliament.
I have wearied of this school of political podcasting - if everything right-wing parties do is laughable, how come they win so many elections? - but the comedian here is Matt Green, who I rather like.
